Nepali Ambassador to Brazil Pradyuman Bikram Shah was seen riding a government issued vehicle with a local woman named Lu Jaretti. Sources say the two have been in a relationship for the past one year and numerous photos of the couple on Jaretti's Facebook corroborate this claim. In one picture, the Nepali ambassador to Kuwait Madhuban Paudel has commented, "Wow, I am so jealous."

Sources add further that the ambassador does not come to office on time most days. "He comes late and returns early," admitted one. However, most officials at the embassy are tight-lipped about the whole affair because they fear losing their jobs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently undecided about whether to take action against Shah. "We are aware about Ambassador Shah spending a lot of time with Jaretti and the photos on Facebook make this clear," said an official from the ministry.

Shah's wife, singer Pyaru Shah lives in Kathmandu and had earlier lodged a complaint against her husband for taking a female helper to Brazil. The ambassador is also known for leaving all his family members at his residence whenever he goes out.