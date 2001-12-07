Almost two years after Macau, first a colony and then a protectorate of Portugal, was handed back to China, Sheetal Niwas had not figured out what the status of the island was or even cared to find out and make amends. And it was none other than the Nepali Consul General in Hong Kong, Jainendrajivan Sharma, who made the discovery. Apparently, the Foreign Ministry had written to him on 23 March 2000?four months after Macau was formally handed over?to represent Nepal in Macau as well. The letter referred the Portuguese protectorate of Macau. Because that has not been corrected, Sharma still has not been able to present his credentials to the new authority in Macau, and some 500 Nepalis living and working in Macao do not have diplomatic representation.