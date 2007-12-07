The Maoists are the driving force behind demands for a republic. But ironically, the ambassadors that the Maoists nominated will present their credentials to kings and queens, not presidents or prime ministers.

Ambassador designate to Malaysia, Rishi Adhikari, will be presenting his credentials to the Malaysian king, one of the nine that is rotated in that country. Vijay Kanta Lal Karna, ambassador to Denmark, will be presenting his credentials to Queen Margrethe II.

Yogendra Dhakal, senior Maoist translation editor, is nominated ambassador to Australia, of which Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is also queen. The only nation in the Maoist quota which is not a monarchy is France.