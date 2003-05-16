On 28 April, another Nepal bandh, a woman was crying for help on the Gaushala-Chabahil road, carrying her baby son who was suffering from pneumonia. No one went to her aid. This incident may sound fictitious to most people who have been fortunate enough to be spared such ordeals. The impact of these bandhs are severe. Rickshaws, porters and footpath vendors are only secondary beneficiaries, the primary reapers-the politicians-go blithely on even though the majority consider bandhs disruptive. A private hospital in the Valley revealed that even emergency patient rates drop by at least by 80 percent during bandhs. Where do the patients go? The answer lies with that mother holding her ill child.



Seeing the educational sector being made a victim is depressing. On the 29 April bandh, a cab was set ablaze by a petrol bomb. The passengers were students on their way to their examinations. Although they suffered only minor physical injuries, we can hardly fathom the psychological damage. These sorts of incidents only serve to shed bad light on the already unpopular political leaders who are adding fuel to the fire of students' riots.



The paradox is that almost all political parties agree that bandhs badly affect the country's economy. They even make promises not to call for them at seminars and symposiums-all lip service. This behaviour compels us to ask if these parties are the advocates for our rights or its greatest violators. It makes any sane man laugh when they hail the 'success' of bandhs. Success can be claimed only if the problem that led to the bandh is solved because of that measure. We can find no such example in the history of Nepal. Bandhs are fast becoming a token of anarchy, hooliganism and a medium to intimidate the people, of course well within democratic practices guaranteed by our constitution. Political parties say they act on behalf of the poor, but ironically the first victims of the bandhs are daily wage earners. It is high time our leaders apologised publicly.



Victor Pasha,

Tilganga