Pharmaceutical companies in Nepal have a simple marketing strategy: give doctors a cut for every medicine they prescribe. "Our main clients are doctors and the companies spend a huge amount of money for promotion," admits Pradip Man Baidya, president of the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal. The practice of pharmaceutical entrepreneurs bribing doctors to promote their products is not new, and Indian companies do a lot more 'investing' in doctors here than Nepalis. The bribes mostly come in the form of gifts like stationary and decorative pieces for the doctor's home and office. The companies even help renovate the doctor's clinics. The companies also help finance up to eight or nine activities, seminars and programs for doctors each month. Such unethical marketing is a matter of great concern at a time when Nepal is flooded with substandard drugs from unknown Indian pharmaceutical companies, most of which are not registered exporters to Nepal. Indian companies dominate 70 percent of the drug market.