The garbage in the capital has not been collected for over a week. Heaps of waste have become a common sight. It is impossible to stand the stench. The garbage sticks to the shoes of pedestrians and makes its way to people's homes. The Maoists now have not only lead the government but also hold the key to the country's resources.

However, their inability to address the simple demands of 26 households at the Sisdole dumping site has forced the people of Kathmandu to live in a stinking hellhole. The government is so incompetent it can't even ensure its people a clean environment. Kathmandu is a historic city and a world heritage site, but it's now one huge rubbish heap. This not only shames the Nepali people, it also damages the image of our country internationally. What happened to the Maoists who once picked up brooms and cleaned the city?