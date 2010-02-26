Reading the daily headlines, this current deadlock is inexplicable. Everyone agrees that there should be a political consensus, there should be a government of national unity, that the political leaders should stop bickering among themselves and within their parties. In fact, going by what they say, there really should be no reason for constitution writing and the peace process to be stalled.

But, as we all know, the behaviour of the political leadership is just the opposite of what they say.  One stumbling block, as we see it, is the inability or the unwillingness on the part of the Maoist party to publicly renounce violence and stop the threats to take over the state in every other speech they make.

We realise it is like telling a leopard to erase its spots. Maoists wouldn't be Maoists unless they are committed to a violent overthrow of the state and its replacement by a totalitarian people's republic. But these aren't ordinary Maoists, they won the elections through the ballot, and not the bullet. And they had to resign because they lost the support of their coalition partners.

It is also clear that the peace process will continue to be deadlocked unless the Maoists are accommodated into the government. Finding a power-sharing formula acceptable to all parties should be the main goal of the High Level Political Mechanism. Unfortunately, the mechanism has a trust deficit, not just among its three main members but also between the members within their own parties.

There are many reasons why we need a new accommodation between the main political parties: to bring the peace process back on track, and to give that final political push necessary for the CA members to agree on, at least, the preamble and main thrust of the new constitution.

In a scenario dominated by politics, we know we are crying in the wilderness to talk about the economy. But even if it is only for economic reasons, this government must be reformatted. The state has no credibility. The economy is on the verge of collapse. The cost of capital is so high that big projects are not viable anymore. Investors have fled, there is huge capital flight. Even the investors who are here are being harassed, as made evident by the Maoists? extortion of power projects. Businesses struggle to cope with the daily 12-hour power cuts. Corruption has never been worse than it is now.

Along the Tarai, the phrase 'black money' has come to mean the premium you pay for Indian currency because it is in such short supply. Traders are hoarding Indian rupees like they hoard sugar or kerosene. All because the Finance Minister made an irresponsible statement about rejigging the rupee parity with India.

We need an urgent revamp of the government to send a positive message to investors and the Nepali public that there is a government in place.

READ ALSO:
Standstill - FROM ISSUE #491 (26 FEB 2010 - 04 MARCH 2010)
Optimistic, but only if there is a political consensus - FROM ISSUE #491 (26 FEB 2010 - 04 MARCH 2010)