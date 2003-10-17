Amnesty International has held the security forces responsible for the disappearance of 250 Maoists and their supporters, most which took place during army operations between November 2001 and October 2003. According to an AI report, people have been randomly arrested, imprisoned and tortured. It also states that Maoists are equally responsible for the abduction and disappearances of many citizens. AI has asked the Maoists to respect the Geneva Convention and make public the whereabouts of those abducted and give compensation to their relatives. The group says that the Human Rights Commission should have more resources and has asked for help in establishing five monitoring regional offices. It has recommended that the government scrap the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Control and Punishment) Act 2002 after the reinstatement of parliament