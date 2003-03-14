Disappeared Nepalis
Domestic Brief | From Issue #136 (March 14-20, 2003)
A report of the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances to the forthcoming UN Commission on Human Rights in Geneva contains serious allegations of violations. The report covers the activities of the Working Group during 2002 and concludes that the highest number of cases of disappearances in the world during 2002 occurred in Nepal (28) and Colombia (14). It has also reminded the Nepali government of its responsibility to take effective measures to prevent and terminate acts of disappearances and of its responsibility to conduct thorough and impartial investigations ?for as long as the fate of the victim of enforced disappearance remains unclarified? and to bring perpetrators to justice. (http://www.unhchr.ch/pdf/chr59/70AV.pdf)