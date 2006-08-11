Too much is made of managing the Maoists' arms. The seven-party government itsefl has lacked a cohesive opinion, and it is quite ridiculous to find even civil society intelligentsia derailing the whole debate with the paranoia of regressive coup before the election. Nowhere in the world do rebels get the keep the option of revolting again open if the negotiated settlement produces an outcome that differs from their manifesto. Why did the SPA not come out with a strong and unequivocal demand that the rebels disarm first? A shaky decision now may lead to an unprecedented political catastrophe in the country.

Pradeepta Sharma,

Mumbai

