Disarm Maoists first- NC 8 July | 10 PM NST Update | From Issue #305 (July 7-13, 2006)

A meeting at Prime Minister GP Koirala's residence on Saturday ended with differences between party members on whether or not to allow the Maoists to join mainstream politics before disarmament.



According to Himalkhabar.com, members of parliament like Mahadeb Gurung, Pushkarnath Ojha and Suresh Malla expressed their dissatisfaction and urged the government to not dissolve the House of Representatives and not let the Maoists join politics until they had completely disarmed.



The meeting, which will reconvene on Monday, was very critical of Home Minister Krishna P Sitaula and Finance Minister Ram Shran Mahat. Prime Minister GP Koirala, however, was not present at the meeting.



The meeting also discussed the impeachment of Chief Commissioner of Election Commission, Keshav Raj Rajbhandar, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairman, Nayan Bahadur Khatri and other NHRC officials.



At another meeting on Saturday, CPN-UML General Secretary Madhav Kumar Nepal said that time has now come for Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala to handover his responsibility. Urging all to find an 'alternative' to this delay, Nepal said, "Prime minister's health should not be used as an excuse to stop working towards a peaceful solution."