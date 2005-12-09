The Royal Commission for Corruption Control, created to put corrupt officials behind bars, has gone underground for the last several months. In the beginning, the RCCC was busy when it came to busting democratic leaders. Now, it has gone quiet after its successful political vendetta against former premier Sher Bahadur Deuba and some former parliamentarians. Nobody knows what its members are now doing. It only moves after receiving orders to fix someone. It's now time to dissolve this royal commission as it serves no useful purpose.