‘Disco bomb nite’ Jana Astha, 6 October From The Nepali Press | From Issue #217 (October 8-14, 2004)

There was a reception at the royal palace at 6:30 PM to celebrate Princess Himani's birthday. Later that night, another party was organised at Hotel Annapurna by the son and daughter-in-law of Ketaki Chester, daughter of Princess Helen. Prince Paras and Princess Himani attended, but the prince left before the cake was cut. He headed off to Latin Quarter at Baber Mahal, where special guests like US Ambassador James Moriarty, Indian Embassy Press Secretary Sanjay Verma, Prabhakar Shamsher Rana, Pradip Bikram Rana, Sipradi Trading chief executive officer Saurya Rana, the ex-chief priest's son Sidanth Pandey and about 30 others had gathered.

A dinner was hosted at Baber Mahal Revisited around 8:30 PM and among the special guests were RPP leader Pashupati SJB Rana and his daughter, Devyani. Around 12:30 AM, a member of royal family arrived with 15-16 friends on motorcycles, and Devyani and her father ran into the group. Soldiers in the nearby barracks heard sounds of weeping. Someone was crying out, calling Devyani 'Bhauju'.



Soon afterwards, the prince went with his friends to Galaxy Disco at Hotel Everest, where Mahek Chahal, Indian star of 'Naya Padosin' was performing a dance. In the audience were Prabhakar Shumshere Rana's son Siddhartha and his fianc?e Nilima Gurung. Also present were Kumar Gorakh Shumshere and Pradip Bikram Rana with his wife Chhaya.



As Pramod Bikram Rana went to the toilet he saw journalist Sagun Lawoti, son of RPP leader Padma S Lawoti, soaked in blood after he was dragged into the bathroom and beaten brutally. The two towels in the bathroom had been soaked with blood.



When Siddhartha saw Lawoti's state, he was shocked and started shouting, "What's going on here?" But even before he could climb up the stairs back to the lobby with his fianc?e, they were both attacked. Siddhartha was beaten until his leg was broken. Nilima was also badly beaten. Pradip Bikram came to their rescue and saved them from being beaten further. Siddhartha is now in intensive care at his Himalayan Heights home near Soaltee Hotel. He will not be able to walk normally for a month. Nilima's face has been badly bruised and swollen. Lawoti's nose has been fractured. Siddhartha has filed a case against his attackers.