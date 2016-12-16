Turkish Airlines has announced special fares to Europe and USA for the travel period up to 31 March 2017. Customers can avail this offer till 31 March 2017.

Aiming high

Pemba Sherpa bagged the first prize in the Calsberg Golf 2016 that concluded last week in Gokarna Forest Resort. The event saw participation of around 100 players from all over the country.

Helping hand

Authorised dealer of Volkswagen in Nepal, Pooja International, handed over basic utilities such as home appliances, furniture, electronic equipments, bicycles, stationery items and more to One Love One World, an NGO working with street and community children.

A good 2016

Qatar Airways which was currently operating flights in 23 destinations in Africa added Seychelles as its new getaway.