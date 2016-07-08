Ncell has unveiled night data packages at 10 paisa per MB. Customers can subscribe to a daily night data pack of 40MB for Rs 8, a weekly night data pack of 250MB for Rs 40 and a monthly night data package of 1000MB for Rs 100. The packages are valid between 10 pm to 6 am.

Their remit

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) and Tranglo Sendirian Berhad (Tranglo), an international money transfer operator, have signed an agreement to assist in remittance transfers from Nepalis abroad. Himalayan Bank says the new partnership will benefit 2.2 million Nepali migrant workers abroad as they will have more options to send money home.

Selfie 4 in town

The Indian smartphone company Micromax launched Q349 (Canvas Selfie 4) at Rs 11,110. The budget phone comes with features like 1 GB RAM with 8 GB ROM, high-resolution 8 MP rear and front camera along with a 2500mAh battery. The 5.0 inch HD display phone also has a front flash and dual micro SIM.

Turkish in Hanoi

Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines recently added flights to Hanoi in Vietnam. This marks the 35th destination in the Far-east network for the carrier. With a round trip fare starting at € 603, the airline will be operating flights between Istanbul and Hanoi fives times a week.