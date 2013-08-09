Etihad Airways is offering exclusive discounts on Pearl Business and Coral Economy Class flights to New York, Chicago, and Washington DC. The offer is valid until 15 August and tickets purchased can be used to travel from September to October.

Smart paint

Pashupati Paints recently launched a smartphone app that will enable customers to select the colour of their choice within the comfort of their homes. The app also carries detailed information about the company’s dealers all over Nepal and is supported by both iOS and Android devices.

Winning numbers

The winners of Rs 100,000 for the final week and the bumper prize winner of Pepsi 20-20 campaign have been announced. The weekly winners are 497542X, 814270L, 250005F, 298765Y, 625272F, 244909G, 344018Y, 999275R, 391669T, 738917U while the winner of the grand prize worth Rs 2 million is 487669X. The seven-week campaign concluded on 6 August.

Better savings

Everest Bank launched a new deposit product called Asha 2070 fixed deposit. The product is targeted towards individuals who desire higher return than the regular fixed deposit reads the press release.

New offer

Himalayan Bank inaugurated its 40th branch office at Betrawati in Nuwakot. The bank has so far mobilised Rs 53.07 billion in deposits and disbursed Rs 41.05 billion in loan and advances. Himalayan Bank and American Express have launched Himalayan Bank American Express Gold Credit Card in Nepal. The card is available in two variants – domestic (India and Nepal) and international. According to the press release the domestic card also offers discount on hotels and spas.

Ramadan Karim

Qatar Airways celebrated Ramadan by hosting an Iftar dinner in Kathmandu last week. The dinner saw distinguished guests from Qatar Embassy, Malaysian Embassy, Saudi Arabian Embassy, Egyptian Embassy, and many officials from the Haj Committee.

Hold my hand

Canada Nepal Development Foundation’s President Dundi Raj Khanal donated Rs 42,000 to Pavitra Samaj Sewa Nepal. CNDF supports the education and health of 25 orphan children in Kathmandu.

New beginning

Bihani social venture will begin services from 16 August. According to the press release it aims to provide a platform for individuals (especially those over 50) to share their experiences along with learning from each other, so that they can bring about a difference in their lives as well as that of others.

Bottoms up

Royal Kathmandu Himalaya Beverages has launced Royal Big Master Red Wine. Priced at Rs 385 the wine is targeted towards middle to high class families reads the press release.

Electronic way

Sunrise Bank signed an agreement with SDS and Clearing for electronic archiving of the share trading. The agreement was signed by Sunrise Bank’s CEO Surendra Man Pradhan and CDS and Clearing’s CEO Subodh Sharma Sigdel.