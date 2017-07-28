Passengers in Kathmandu now have an opportunity to explore Africa thanks to exclusive fares offered by Turkish Airlines. Round-trip tickets are available from Kathmandu to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kigali, Khartoum, Accra and Dar es Salaam.

Students tour

Ullens School in Kathmandu has taken their high school students to the US as part of their annual international tour. The tour team travelled to the US via Qatar Airways.

JICA’s assistance

The Supreme Court of Nepal is implementing The Project for Strengthening the Capacity of Courts for Expeditious and Reliable Dispute Settlement, with technical assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project aims to establish the foundation to improve the court’s function to promote expeditious and reliable dispute settlement.

Health with Thai

Thai Airways is holding a blood donation and cardiac check-up program on 31 July from 10am to 3pm in Annapurna Hotel in Kathmandu.