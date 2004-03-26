

DISCUSSIONS: Nepali Congress leaders Girija Prasad Koirala and Sushil Koirala at the central comittee meeting at the party office in Teku on Thursday.





FLYING THE FLAG: The CDO office in Bhojpur on Sunday after it moved to the government guest house. The first building was destroyed in the Maoist attack on 2 March.





MOURNING: Family members of the late Ambassador Jaya Pratap Rana grieve on Monday after his body was brought to Kathmandu from Washington DC.





MAMMOTH RALLY: Participants in a rally celebrating World Tuberculosis Day at Basantapur on Wednesday.





SPORTING CONTRIBUTIONS: Singha Bahadur Basnyat (l) holds the prize for best sportsman at the benefit for Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Centre held in Gokarna on Sunday.