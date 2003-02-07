Kunda Dixit's Disembarkation Card had me rolling on the floor. But if you thought that was funny, you should read the real one they distribute on flights. It is even funnier than Under My Hat. On a recent flight in, it had me rolling in the aisle.

I feel that the section Under My Hat in your paper is rather childish and senseless. I wonder who enjoys such crude jokes. Yes, it tries to address burning issues in our society, but the way it is presented spoils the whole story. Take "Visit Nepal (Or Else) Year 2003" (#130). Does that disembarkation card look funny? It would be interesting if the writer used humour in more subtle ways. Quality papers like yours should not include mindless stuff like this. I hope my comments, despite being rather blunt, is taken in the constructive spirit in which it was offered.