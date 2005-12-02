The king's presence in Tunis at the World Summit on the Information Society was a mockery ('World summit of disinformation officials', #273) because he earned a name for shutting down Nepal's telecommunications system and bringing the information channels to a standstill on 1 February. Why were leaders like him allowed to attend the summit and speak in the interest of nations that are pushing for better access to information in order to spread real democracy? If there is ever a summit on crackdowns on the internet that would be the place for him.



D. Mahat,

Baltimore, USA