Even educated people can be brainwashed into ethnic chauvinism, as proven at a program in Sydney recently. A so-called 'social scientist' from Nepal, Krishna Bhattachan, spread hatred and intolerance towards other communities while promoting ethnic rights. His racist and anarchic remarks, made among Nepalis living in a civilised and developed society, drew widespread condemnation.
Bhattachan had come to Sydney to attend the general assembly of the Janajati Adivasi Manch Australia and lashed out at Bahuns and Chhetris, calling them plunderers who came to Nepal from India in the 13th and 14th century. Bhattachan tried to plant the seeds of division and disturb the solidarity and unity of the Nepalis in Australia with remarks like Bahuns and Chhetris should be treated as foreigners and chased out of Nepal's borders. With these remarks, Bhattachan became a rotten potato in a sack among Nepalis in Australia.
Janajati and non-Janajati members of the audience hung their heads in shame. There are some who are trying to spread hatred and bigotry using extreme racist arguments among Nepalis living abroad. Such uncivilised and shameful behavior shows that we face a great challenge to save future generations of Nepalis from racial intolerance and disharmony.
Dilliram Dhakal, Nepal-Australia Democratic Forum