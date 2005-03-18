DAILEKH?The villagers of Salleri and Naumule have fled to the district headquarters after the Maoists threatened to kill those who rose against the rebels last December. Out of 416 families, 218 have been forced to flee the region. Though 133 families have returned, 65 families still live in the camp for displaced people in the town. According to the Dalit Welfare Association, though the Maoists have asked the villagers to return home, many still fear for their safety.