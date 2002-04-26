I chanced upon Kunda Dixit's "'Sup dudes?" (#89) on the net. Could not make head or tail of it. Was he trying to make a point? What was it? And why is he indulging in this gross generalisation and over (or overt) simplification? Does he think now that he has nothing more to say about things, it is time to diss his own offspring?



"Suj"

by email



Dear Mr Bastakoti, (Letters, #89) It is Kunda Dixit's personal choice to wear the hats he wants. If you don't like his hats, or his writing, don't read the column. For me, the first thing I check every week on the Nepali Times website is Under My Hat. It is the only thing that does not disappoint me when I browse newspapers these days. I hope he never stops.



G Pokharel

Tokyo