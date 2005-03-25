I read the distasteful interview with the British ambassador (#239). Britain was the first country that Nepal established diplomatic relations with, thousands of Nepalis have given their lives trying to protect the British crown and the British people. For absolutely no reason of enmity, Nepali Gurkhas fought a war against Argentina in the Falklands just because the British told us to. Now, when we are in trouble, Britain has stopped military aid to Nepal. Can there be any other example of ungratefulness?



Dr Rajiv Sharma,

Dilli Bajar