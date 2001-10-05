Distrust at the top Ghatana Ra Bichar, 26 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #63 (October 5-11, 2001)

Deuba wants to present himself as a great leader by resolving the Maoist insurgency. But his style of functioning has created mistrust and problems within the ruling party, its members, and the government. His detractors say Deuba believes the Maoists more than he believes his own ministers, and if he continues this way, there will be no reason for the ruling party and the government to exist. People close to Deuba say that although he appears very open and frank in public, he is actually just the opposite. He is very narrow-minded, short-sighted and conspiratorial. So much so, that even his own home minister, Khum Bahadur Khadka, does not have his full trust. People close to Deuba say that he does not present all facts, or confide in the home minister about the developments in the talks between the Maoists and himself. When he was home minister earlier, Khadka had publicly said that the Maoist problem could only be resolved through a dialogue and that he was against the use of force. He still believes that such negotiations are the only way this problem can be solved. Despite this, the prime minister does not trust him. This has created problems within the ruling party and the government.



People have realised that the decision to impose a ban on demonstrations in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley was a mistake and there are some in government, too, who feel it was not the correct decision. This has created a lot of problems for the home minister. He had asked Deuba to negotiate with the Maoists before withdrawing the decision. He had said that the ban should be withdrawn only if the Maoists could assure the prime minister that there would be no terrorist activity in the Valley. Since the army was already getting ready to move in and the National Security Council was also active, Khadka wanted Deuba to inform these two organisations of what was happening and seek their opinions too. Deuba was not prepared to listen to Khadka, but instead accused the home minister of wanting to disrupt the dialogue. We have to remember, Khakda was the first person who said in public that a dialogue should be held. As a result of all this, people are finding it very hard to believe Deuba. His actions seem to have only had an effect on the Maoists?