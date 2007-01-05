Loved your toys, expensive and unavailable in Nepal though they might be ('Play the winter away', #329). You caused some serious problems in the household Friday AM with the picture of that very comely bike. Catching sight of it as I perused the paper in our (small) car, the spouse nearly drove into a roadblock, aka, cow. Thanks to her superb recovery skills, we avoided the holy beast, but it did make me even more wistful about the panache, pizzazz, and petty flouting of traffic and other laws facilitated by an electric bike.

R Ravi,

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