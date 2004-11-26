Re: 'Divided they stand' (#222). It may be true that the Maoists are loosing their ground to the army in the government's perspective. But one needs to view this through the eyes of the common Nepali people. Though the RNA is on a better footing, building its arm forces, purchasing new and sophisticated weapons, the question is whether it is really winning the hearts and minds of the people. The answer would be a resounding no. Just look at the article on the opposite page Muna Sharma's 'Maina's story' (#222). The Nepali media also seems highly influenced by the government, because this ground reality is not coming out. The government, RNA, diplomats, and human rights organisations claim that any war can be won only by public opinion and not by arms. Maoists are branded terrorists and they are, but the security forces need to function better also so the people trust them. The security forces' involvement in corruption, atrocities, and harassing women is pushing more people unwillingly to the Maoist fold. At this rate, even if the RNA wins the war militarily, it will have lost the people's support. We are in the middle of nowhere, and people are harassed and killed by both sides. 'Divided they stand', remains incomplete: who is divided: the government, Maoists or the Nepali people?



Pravesh Saria,

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