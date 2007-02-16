DIVIDED WE FALL

Re: 'Fuelling change' (#335). Federalism is a basic way to decentralise-if local and regional governments are elected locally and have the power to tax, spend, and enact laws accordingly, they will rely less on the central government. This is how you take control away from the upper caste dominated bureaucracy and government.

But federalism should be based on geography, not ethnic enclaves. Federalism based on ethnic identities will lead us back to the bayese and chaubese rajyas.

Think of all the questions: What if a particular ethnicity passes laws that discriminate against others in its state? Ask what if all ethnic-based federation have their own police and armed forces? These are easily manipulated into being rogue force and warlords-look at Somalia. How will commerce take place in an ethnic-based federation?

Federalism based upon emotional outbursts is no solution. We require proportional representation at all levels and affirmative action to empower ethnic groups. The House of Representatives should be elected on population basis, and the Upper House on equal geographic and ethnic representations. National laws should remain supreme in case of disputes.

We are all Nepalis, and united we stand. Just look at Sri Lanka, Kashmir, Kosovo, or Chechnya.

SN Singh,

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COMING CONFLICT

For any madhesi who had doubts about having a separate madhes state, this movement has been an eye-opener. The brutal suppression by the state, comments and articles by some leading pahadi intellectuals and policymakers, and mainstream media reporting all have exposed the depth of the pahadi prejudice against madhesis.

Had it not been for this sudden uprising in the tarai, the pahadi upper caste regime in Kathmandu would have got away with a rather spectacular rigging of the constituent assembly in their favour. How could our 'democratic' leaders not know that one-man-one-vote is a central tenet of democracy, and how could they justify suppression of a justified demand?

Madhesis need to stay united and realise that upper caste pahadis will again try to divide the country in a way that maintains their hegemony. The next battle is going to between the 20 percent upper caste educated urban pahadis who want to maintain their control over Nepal and the rest, who want them to loosen their grip.

Anand Jha,

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