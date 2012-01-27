Even though the State Restructuring Committee has outrun its 25 January tenure, members who got into a disagreement during the first meeting on November 27 still find themselves divided over crucial issues. The members have requested for a week's extension citing obstacles like load shedding and strikes and promised to work over their differences.

According to leaked information, members are yet to sort out their differences over the number of states, basis of state division, levels of governance and whether or not to give foreright to the people from the majority caste in each state.

The committee shouldn't prepare the report under any political influence or pressure. Rather they should take into consideration Nepal's social, cultural, geographical, religious diversity and carve out the future federal structure using scientific findings. It should be able to make bold decisions regardless of the ongoing politicised debate over federalism. The committee's report will also have to give space to sensitive questions like whether to divide states along ethnic lines. Furthermore, decisions need to be made on the demands of groups like the Dalits.

The committee members need to analyse the political consequences of submitting the report to the government. Once the report is made public, debates surrounding federalism are likely to become more polarised. If there are provisions of foreright in ethnic federalism then conflicts might arise in a diverse society like Nepal. However, after a decade long civil war the country cannot afford another ethnic conflict. The commission has a big responsibility on its shoulders and needs to accomplish a lot in a short time.