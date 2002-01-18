The Standard Chartered Bank Limited has reported a profit of Rs 431 million, a roughly 10 percent increase over 2000/01. The 9 January annual general meeting of the bank has approved a 100 percent dividend to its shareholders. Likewise, the Himalayan Bank, which announced a profit of Rs 287 million?roughly 41 percent growth compared with the previous year?is to give its shareholders both dividends and bonus shares. Everest Bank has said its profits in the same period were Rs 147 million, and that it will issue both preference and bonus stock.