Divisions among Maoists Nepal Jagaran, 8 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #26 (January 19-25, 2001)

Divisions are now apparent within the Maoist movement. It has mainly to do with disagreement among the top leadership but it has now slowly spread to the grassroots level and is affecting all aspects and levels of the party. The main issue is the conduct of the people's war. A certain section has been proposing that the people's war should be stopped for some time, wait for a new direction and think, and only then take new steps. The opposing faction has labeled this a cowardly step and branded its proponents as reactionaries.

It seems that two power centres have been created in the Maoist party, one led by Dr Babu Ram Bhattarai and the other headed by Prachanda. Babu Ram Bhattarai thinks that the Maoist forces will be decimated once the army is mobilised and is therefore proposing a temporary ceasefire. He feels that a new strategy must be found and only then implemented. He presented his thoughts at the politburo meeting but politburo members brushed aside his proposals and asked the central committee to give its judgment. Prachanda and his supporters did not attach importance to Bhattarai's thoughts and have said the Bhattarai camp is full of reactionaries.

The very issue of this tussle is going to affect the working and morale of the Maoists. Prachanda and his followers are in no mood to call a ceasefire. They want to continue with their present line of action and are not prepared to listen to opponents. The cracks in the Maoist camp are now clearly visible.