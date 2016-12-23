Despite the chronic cynicism that pervades Kathmandu, there are many people across Nepal who are working with integrity, diligence and total commitment to build a better country. They are not the types who will fold their arms and complain, or give up and migrate.

You do not see them much in the mainstream press, nor do they have many Facebook followers. In fact, they actively shun any media glare. In this edition of Nepali Times, we profile a small sample of individual Nepalis who have shown that it is possible, through dedication and determination, to build a better future for this country.

There is a young woman who decided to leave an academic career in the United States, and returned home to Nepal to help rebuild it through her involvement in politics. A Muslim woman from Nepalganj who refuses to be just a token human rights activist. A public interest litigation lawyer who gave up his passion for singing, to pursue the corrupt. An honest policeman who cleaned up football and restored respect for Nepal’s national team. A journalist who struggled against a male-dominated profession and patriarchy, to reform the Election Commission.

There are hundreds of Kulman Ghisings, Leela Mani Paudyals, Sitaram Kattels and Kunjana Ghimires, Swarnim Wagles and Bikash Gauchans working in the bureaucracy, in hospitals, police stations and courts, all over Nepal.

For every kleptocrat heading a public sector enterprise, there is another with honesty and vision, taking his/her organisation and the country forward.