If there is one lesson we could all learn from Ranamati Limbu it is that you're never too old to save the world. This petite 75-year-old from Tapethok village in the Kangchenjunga Conservation Area, along with fellow members of the local Mother's Group, is a vital link in the biodiversity conservation of the wilderness in eastern Nepal.Her village depends heavily on the forest and in the past, they indiscriminately followed the slash and burn practice to clear the jungles for shifting agriculture. But the Satyalung Mother's Group, which recently won the Abraham Conservation Award from WWF Nepal Program, are changing things. (pic, Ranamati smiles for the cameras during the award ceremony). Since women do most of the household work, including collecting firewood for cooking and grass for livestock, they are ideally placed to effect concrete changes in the sustainable management of forest resources.Despite being among the poorest communities in the Kangchenjunga area, the Satyalung Mother's Group has been actively involved in conservation activities. The women not only promote forest conservation and motivate local people to save wildlife but also have a hands on approach: "We planted 500 trees and built a 2m fireline around the area," Ranamti says with pride. A number of poachers even gave themselves up to the group, promising not to kill anymore wildlife in the future.Ranamati and her group have benefited from WWF Nepal's work in small credit schemes, skills development training and awareness programs on conservation for villagers.The Satyalung Mother's Group especially appreciated the child daycare centre. "It allowed us to concentrate on the community as a whole instead of just our own families," says Ranamati with a smile. Another bit of wisdom that could stand us in good stead.