

DO NOT DISTURB: US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Donald Camp and US Ambassador James Moriarty, at a press conference at the American Library in Kathmandu on Tuesday in which Camp said the US would “find unacceptable a return to pre-1990 Nepal”.



HEALTHY DANCING: The Panchabuddha dance at Chaksibari during a healing session on Tuesday. Novelist Diamond Shamsher Rana and KP Bhattarai witnessed the event.



BIG SKY: Dharara stands tall against a stunningly azure sky during a break in the monsoon on Tuesday afternoon.



CHECK UP: An Armed Police Force contingent escorting NC central committee member Narhari Acharya for treatment at HAMS on Monday.



SCRUMMING IN KATHMANDU: A friendly rugby match between City Gym family and the British Gurkhas at the American Club (Phora Darbar ) on Saturday.