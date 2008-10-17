MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

Mango and Tara are at the Bal Mandir for their monthly play time and seem to enjoy it as much as the children do.

Mango (pictured) is a cuddly and lovable Tibetan terrier and Tara is a friendly and furry mixed-breed. Both belong to Kathmandu Animal Treatment Centre (KAT) and are part of pet therapy sessions with Bal Mandir's orphaned, physically and mentally handicapped children.

The children are guided by a group of adults to touch and play with the two dogs. At first some are hesitant, but soon they get comfortable with the dogs and hug and play with them. Research shows a direct link between pet interaction and improved mental well-being in institutionalised individuals.

"The stimulation and excitement really enlivened the kids, there was a new light in their eyes as they started to understand and pet the dogs," says Rebecca Ordish of the Mitrata Foundation, who brought KAT and Bal Mandir together for the pet therapy sessions.

While the new-comers are intimidated because it's their first time being so close to an animal, by the end of an hour, they enthusiastically pat and cuddle the dogs. The most marked effect has been on the disabled children: they are usually the ones most comfortable with the dogs and enjoy the sessions most, taking the initiative to play with them first, and even encouraging the others to do the same.

One small boy tirelessly followed the dogs throughout the session, calling them by their names, pointing out the different parts of their body, all the while with a wide smile across his face. Bal Krishna Dangol, deputy director of Bal Mandir, explains: "Pet therapy helps children relate to animals, bond with them and that stimulates their overall development."

The dogs seem to enjoy the sessions too. Mango was initially rescued from the streets and found severely disfigured. He is now a KAT mascot, while Tara is a paraplegic who lived most of her life in a tiny cage after an accident. Both dogs interact with the children with the utmost patience, letting them pull and touch them.

Looking on, KAT's Jan Salter says: "We can trust the dogs around children, they love each other."

Roma Aryal

Mitrata Foundation: www.mitrataa.org

KAT: www.katcentre.org.np

Bal Mandir: www.nconepal.org