Sraddha Basnyat says, 'Dogs are man's best friends with benefits' in 'Dogmandu' (#199), citing their protection, loyalty and love. That we all agree upon, but she forgets dogs can also be nightmares. Mauling deaths, transmitting diseases and keeping us awake all night evoke a different reality. KAT's good intentions, I think, are misdirected. Sure, a bit of TLC and compassion should be extended to them but over-population and endless barking have eroded my compassion. We need to advocate castration, euthanasia and adoption to control the population of our four-footed friends. I like dogs but I like a good nights sleep better.



KK Tamang,

Kathmandu

