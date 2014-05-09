The trade in dogs has increased dramatically as breeders are selling canines to middle class buyers. Kathmandu alone has more than 30 kennel clubs that do Rs 40 million worth of business selling exotic breeds of dogs. The increase seems to be due to the rising affluence of the middle class as well as the need for security at home. Ninety per cent of the dogs sold are bred in Nepal itself. The most expensive breed is a Pug puppy which can sell for as much as Rs 30,000. German Shepherds sell for Rs 18,000, and so do Boxers. Labradors and Retriever puppies sell for anything between Rs 5-30,000. Earlier, imported puppies dominated the market but they have now been replaced mostly by locally bred dogs. However fancy dog foods are still being imported.