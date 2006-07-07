Andrew Steele must have spent too many sleepless nights (Letters, 'A dog's life'-2', #303). Otherwise how can he condone shooting and torturing street dogs? If he would have done a little homework, Mr Steele would know that the Kathmandu municipality for years invested loads of money in poisoning dogs and has come to the conclusion that (apart from being inhumane) it is completely ineffective. He would also know that virtually all over the world Animal Birth Control (ABC) is accepted as the only scientific, effective and humane solution. WHO and the Nepali authorities are proud of the KAT centre, which has introduced ABC to Nepal. We would also like to inform Mr Steele that even though Nepal does not have animal welfare legislation yet he can be punished under the Muluki Ain for throwing rocks at street dogs.

Animal Nepal, Jhamsikhel, 9841334537



As long standing residents of Kathmandu will know, barking dogs have always been an annoying feature of life here. But we at Kathmandu Animal Treatment Centre (KAT) urge that dog shooting or poisoning is not an ideal short-term solution to the dog population problem as Andrew Steele suggests ('Dog's life', #303). Dogs are not simply shot in the head with precise targeting. The killing is a messy nasty business, in which the dogs die slowly and very painfully in clear view of distressed local people. Plus, the obvious risk to humans is a serious factor. Children have actually been caught in the crossfire. Animal Birth Control (ABC) has been proven to be the best longterm solution. In the last two years, KAT has succeeded in reducing the dog population with the ABC method in the areas where we work and is getting very positive local support. We invite interested people to find out more by coming to our centre at Chapali Gaon, Budhanilkanta. Khageshwaar Sharma, KAT Centre