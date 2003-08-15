In 'Dogs of war' (State of the state, #157) CK Lal refers to the decision made in the second round of talks limiting the movement of security forces within five km of the barracks. He says the new team of the king's negotiators don't want to honour commitments made by predecessors. Everybody knows such an agreement, in black and white, was made during the second round of talks. The Maoists would never sit for the third round without implementing decisions made and agreed upon in previously. Unfortunately, neither side nor the facilitators seem to have kept signed minutes of those meetings, which is surprising as it goes against international norms.



N Prakash,

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