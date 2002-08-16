In his piece "What do the Maoists want this time?" (#104) Shyam Shrestha remains silent on one issue which I am sure no party would want to happen. How can the Maoists come into mainstream politics and go to elections with their arms and men still in the jungle? Can the election ever be held in such a situation? No matter how inefficient the government has been, and it sadly will continue to be, it should not hold any negotiations with the Maoist until they surrender. This, despite the government's many shortcomings, should be the government's stand.

We want to thank you for publishing Kunda Dixit's piece on the current state of affairs in Dolakha district ("Dolakha's eerie quiet", #105). Having lived as researchers in Dolakha from 1998-2000, it was clear to us early on that the district was emerging as a Maoist stronghold in the east. However, events in Dolakha, Sindhupalchok, and other heavily-affected eastern districts have often been overshadowed by news reports from the west, and it is high time that the dire situation in this region is recognised as well. Dixit's description of local attitudes confirms our own assessment that although many Dolakha villagers were initially sympathetic towards the Maoist movement, recent Maoist attacks on local, non-governmental targets may have eroded much of their remaining local support. Dixit is to be commended for a nuanced and sensitive report from an often-forgotten theatre of the People's War, and we hope to see more rural reports from diverse regions affected by the People's War in the Nepali Times in the future.