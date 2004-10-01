Dolpa goes solar Annapurna Post, 22 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #216 (October 1-7, 2004)

Daba Gurung of Tinje VDC used to walk six days from Dunai carrying kerosene that cost Rs 250 per litre, just to light his lantern,but now enjoys solar electricity at home. Hundreds of households in Dolpa are benefitting from photovoltaic systems. Most of the solar sets distributed in the district are of 11, 14, and 21 watts?sufficient to power three lamps and a radio. The government is providing subsidies of Rs 12,000 for each set. Yarsagumba is the major source of income among Dolpalis and the first priority after they earn money is installing a solar system. Children are now able to study at night and the tourism industry has also benefitted.



Deepak B Shahi, director of Bionic Energy, says a lack of trained installers and transportation problems mean he is not able to keep up with demand. (CENews translation)