Royal Nepal Airlines pilots flying domestic routes have given an ultimatum to management till 31 December to meet pay, progression and benefit demands. Salaries and allowances in the state-owned airline are much lower than in private airlines even within Nepal and the carrier has seen a haemorrhage of pilots to the private sector. Nepali private airlines, on the other hand, have suffered an exodusto private carriers in India where there is a severe shortage of flight crew. Eight Nepali pilots currently fly with Air Deccan and others with Air Phuket in Thailand. Sources said Royal Nepal Airlines' domestic flights may come to a grinding halt in the new year if negotiations with management are not fruitful.