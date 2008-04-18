During this election, political parties around the country raised millions of rupees from businesses and businessmen to finance their campaigns. Big businesses donated according to party size, large parties got upwards of Rs 50,000 while smaller ones got Rs 10-20,000. Businessmen say that the Maoists collected the most amount of money, after which came the Congress and UML.

To collect donations, top leaders from the parties would call up the senior businessmen and even arrange meetings if required. Many businesses donated voluntarily as they felt the donations would increase their bargaining power with the parties. Making donations today will make it easier for the business sector to lobby tomorrow, says one businessman.