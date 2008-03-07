

DONE DEAL: Upendra Yadav, Mahanta Thakur, and Rajendra Mahato, members of the United Democratic Madhesi Forum, sign a long-awaited eight-point agreement with the government last Thursday at Baluwatar. (PIC: SURESH MAHARJAN)



MONKEY SEE MONKEY DO: A baba dressed as Hanuman poses for a photo during Shiva Ratri at Pashupati on Thursday. (PIC: KIRAN PANDAY)



TRAIL BLAZER: Rajeev Rai sprints for the finish line at a mountain bike race in Chisopani. Rai won the race having completed a 34km track in 2 hours and 3 minutes. (PIC: MANI LAMA)



ACROBATIC ACT: At the week-long Malaysian food fest at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza, the traditional teh-tarik drink is not only a delicious treat but also a performance in itself. (PIC: SHEERE NG)