Government officials and donors met last week for one of their regular tete-a-tetes to review progress on reforms promised by Mahesh Acharya in Paris earlier this year. Despite delays in enacting laws there were nods of approval all around, said a government source. The donor version of the same meeting is slightly different. We were told they pointed out that reforms seemed to be happening only at the Finance Ministry and Planning Commission. They were also concerned about the worsening law and order.