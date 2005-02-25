Donor threats Editorial in Nepal Samacharpatra, 20 February From The Nepali Press | From Issue #236 (February 25 - March 3, 2005)

For an impoverished country like Nepal, foreign aid is important for health, education, infrastructure and poverty alleviation. Military aid to Nepal has saved a large chunk of the national treasury from being spent on arms and ammunition. But since the king took control, donor agencies have threatened to pull out. They have laid down conditions for the state to fulfil in order to receive continued support. Some of these friends of Nepal have made up their minds without understanding the reality. The situation in the country is quite different from what they suspect or from the speculative reporting of the international media. Unfortunately, the government has not been able to set the record straight.



Several ambassadors have returned to their countries for consultations. Nepal's main donors such as the US, UK, India and the EU have threatened to stop both military and other aid if the government fails to restore fundamental rights. Foreign Minister Ramesh Nath Pandey had summoned Kathmandu-based ambassadors to explain the royal proclamation and the political developments. But judging by the comments diplomats made it doesn't seem to have worked. The king said the state of emergency would not last long, that such a step was necessary to create an environment for the multiparty system to thrive in. Several leaders under house arrest and detention are being released. There are signs that the state is gradually loosening censorship on the media. After February First, some positive things have been taking place but this information doesn't seem to be getting out to the outside world.