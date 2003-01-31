Foreign countries have generally welcomed the dramatic ceasefire announcements by the Maoists and government. An Indian Embassy statement said it had "noted" the developments and added, "To achieve durable peace, security and stability in Nepal, we believe that the process of dialogue should be based on national consensus, should involve political parties and should be conducted in an environment free from violence."The US Embassy said, "We welcome the immediate cessation of all Maoist military activities and terrorist attacks as concrete evidence that the Maoists are serious about holding peace talks with the Nepali government."The British Foreign Office Minister Mike O'Brien said from London, "A lot of work needs to be done, and it is vital that all groups in Nepal do everything they can to end the pain and suffering this conflict has caused." German envoy Rudiger Lemp welcomed the truce announcement and assured full cooperation from the European Community.