A group of Nepal's development partners met in London on 11 March to discuss development issues in the light of the changed political context in Nepal. Reps from Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, UK and EU discussed current steps to review projects in Nepal, including immediate measures and planned action. Implications for development co-operation posed by the human rights situation in Nepal, restrictions on civil liberties and the scope for international co-ordination at the 61st session of the UNCHR in Geneva were discussed. It was agreed that donors should be allowed to work according to the Basic Operating Guidelines to ensure development access to the poor. The donors agreed to share strategies and plan for the continuation of support to Nepal's NHRC, and to continue 'constructive interaction' with the WB and the ADB on the development effectiveness of their portfolio of support for Nepal.