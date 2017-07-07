BBC Nepali: How will you garner a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution?

Sher Bahadur Deuba: I cannot guarantee that. But I will try.

Will it not be difficult to hold the third phase of local elections in Province 2 if the Constitution is not amended?

The deal (with the Madhes-based RJPN) is that the polls will be held in Province 2 with or without the amendment.

So there will be local elections in Province 2 even without the amendment?

Where do I get a two-third majority? Can I force them to support the amendment? The deal is to move forward the amendment bill. There is no guarantee that it will be passed.

Why was an impeachment motion filed against Chief Justice Sushila Karki?

I do not want to say anything about it because that motion has already been withdrawn.

Why was the motion withdrawn?

There must be some reasons. I do not want to discuss that now. That’s all.

Why was a motion filed if it was to be withdrawn?

Some things have to be done, and they were done. The motion was withdrawn. What’s the big deal, anyway?

So the charges against Karki were baseless?

The accusations … some things are best left under wraps. There was a deal before the impeachment motion was withdrawn.

What deal?

I do not want to reveal it.

Tell us, please?

No.

Just a little bit may be?

Can you force me?

Not forcing you, just a request.

Forget it. I am not saying anything.

In the last 70 years, all British prime ministers have been Oxford educated. When will we get a Prime Minister who cares for us?

Look, we will go to whatever schools we have in Nepal.

I am not just talking about …

You are crossing the line … where do I go looking for an Oxford in Nepal? Why can’t those who cannot go to the Oxford become Nepal’s Prime Minister? People elected me. If someone with a majority cannot become Prime Minister, who can? You?

Why are you not answering the questions?

Where can I go looking for an Oxford-educated Prime Minister? You are just trying to provoke me.

BBC humiliates PM

Excerpts of Kishore Nepal’s comment in www.pahilopost.com, 4 July

If the UK government-owned BBC humiliates Nepal’s political leadership in a tv program funded by the Swiss government, is that not foreign interference? Will our Foreign Ministry grill the British and Swiss ambassadors to Nepal about this issue? The BBC planted 65 people in the audience and fed them questions aimed at embarrassing Nepal’s PM. The BBC has done it before when it provided a platform for ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki to vent her ire. A tiny fraction of Deuba’s own NC party, Kathmandu’s elite and the UML were not happy with the PM, so they got the BBC to do a hatchet job. BBC Media Action that produces Sajha Sawal is registered in Nepal as a foreign company.