PICS: KONG YEN LIN

When spa entrepreneur Megha Chaudhary returned from Singapore after a two week holiday, she came up with an elaborate business plan: to set up a fish spa in Kathmandu.

It required clients getting used to confronting their spa therapists in a tank, as live Garra Rufa fish get busy as skin exfoliators. As soon as Midas Spa was set up in Durbar Marg, the business took off.

"I'm constantly on the look-out for new technologies and innovations, and I thought the gently ticklish sensation of the treatment, together with its beautifying properties will catch on among young women," says the 27-year-old.

These fish are a member of the carp family which nibbles dead skin, producing enzymes at the same time that leave skin smooth and healthy. Customers have the option of dipping either hands or feet into the tank for a 30-minute session.

Commonly found in the rivers of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran, they have been used traditionally to treat psoriasis, a chronic skin disease. While it may seem novel here, such doctor fish spas have been taking Europe and Southeast Asia by storm.

Megha's uncle physically carried 50 fish in bags to Nepal by plane. Keeping them alive has been a challenge, as they require water of 32 celsius maintained strictly at an acidity level of pH7.5.

The entire investment cost Megha Rs 25,000 and the next hurdle was to establish a niche market. While other services like ayurvedic massages, manicures and facials are offered, she aims to make the doctor fish spa Midas' signature product.

"I'm not sure if the dead skin will go, but the dip is very soothing and therapeutic," says Ruchi Goel, a Midas regular.

Reeta Shrestha, a lecturer of dermatology at the Tribhuban University Teaching Hospital agrees that the unique selling point of the treatment lies in its 'feel-good' factor rather than medical benefits. The hospital sees an average of 50-60 psoriasis patients during the dry seasons, and administers moisturizing and keratolitic treatment such as steroid creams. Recovery takes about one to two months.

Her spa may still be a start-up, but Megha is already making big plans to set up a branch in Delhi and a spa resort in Kakani.

Kong Yen Lin

Doctor Fish Spa is priced at Rs 1,500 for a 30-min dip and Rs 2,000 for a dip with reflexology.